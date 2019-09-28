How Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir Kapoor on 37th birthday!

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): On Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture of her beau which will leave you in awe of two!

Pinning a picture of the 'Rockstar' actor on her Instagram profile, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor wrote, "happy birthday you."

Kapoor's mother Soni Razdan too extended a special way in the comment section writing, "Happy Birthday !"



Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor on Instagram with throwback pictures of her son.

"This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with Khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! " she wrote.



The two created a buzz with their relationship rumours flying all around. But as the two jetted off to New York together to meet Rishi Kapoor earlier in June, their chemistry did no longer remain a secret.

Bhatt and Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' - the first part of the sci-fi trilogy.

The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai, among other places. It also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjun.

Ayan's directorial will hit big screens next year. (ANI)

