How Shah Rukh Khan perfected his dialogue 'K k k..Kiran' in Darr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Called 'The King of Romance', superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taught the language of love to people with his films like 'DDLJ', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' and 'Mohabbatein' among others. However, before he became Raj, SRK was a quintessential villain. Remember Yash Chopra's directorial Darr?



In 1993, SRK played the role of a murderous stalker in 'Darr', which also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. The film's story revolved around Rahul (SRK) who is obsessively in love with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her to her doorstep. And what follows is a cycle of distress, heartbreak, and fights, which lead to Rahul's death. It's been three decades and the film is remembered to date. Nobody can ever forget SRK's "I Love You K.K.K... Kiran!" dialogue.





In Netflix's recent docu-series 'The Romantics', SRK took a stroll down memory lane and shared how he perfected his stammering dialogue 'K k k..Kiran'.



SRK said, "I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it's like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

"I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji," he added.

'The Romantics' is Smriti Mundhra's directorial. It celebrates the legacy of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.(ANI)

