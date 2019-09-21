Hrithik and Tiger dance face off in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from 'War' will leave you spellbound!

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Known as two of the best dancers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will mesmerise you with their amazing dance moves in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from their upcoming film 'War'.

Ever since the film was announced, fans were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring the two actors. "While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were coming together for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in 'War'," said Siddharth Anand, director of the film.

The actors who rehearsed for three weeks to nail the superb dance war in the song with hues all around will surely make you groove to its beats.

"This is a Holi song and what actually got me excited about the song were its lyrics. It says 'Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj Mood Hai Bhayankar'. When you see this song, you will get into a 'Bhayankar' mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it," he added.

'Jai Jai Shivshankar' has been shot on a grand scale that features 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

The song is a reprised version of the classic number featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.



Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal and composed by famed duo Vishal and Shekhar, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

"Hrithik and Tiger have had very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly," said the director.

The flick, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will see the male lead actors push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

'War' has been shot in seven different countries, spanning 15 cities.

Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never-seen-before action spectacle on screen.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'War' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. (ANI)