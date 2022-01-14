Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' clocks 22 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): It's been 22 years since Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their Bollywood debut with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', and to date, Rakesh Roshan's directorial is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and songs.

As the film released on January 14, 22 years ago, Ameesha, on Friday, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her and Hrithik enjoying a jet boat ride in New Zealand.

"How time flies ...shooting for GADAR 2 currently and came across this picture of Hrithik and me from our shoot in New Zealand. Kaho Naa ...Pyaar Hai completes 22 years today," she wrote.





The blockbuster film revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj.

Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. (ANI)

