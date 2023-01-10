Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Recalling when he underwent brain surgery and was on "verge of depression"

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, who turns 49 today, for over two decades, has been adored and loved for his good looks, impressive style, spectacular acting, and of course his stunning dance moves.

Though the actor enjoys a vast fandom sprawling overseas, it has not all been smooth sailing for Hrithik because even he has had his own set of battles with depression and health issues.

In 2013, Hrithik underwent brain surgery after suffering a head injury while doing retakes for stunts of his action film 'Bang Bang!'.

On Hrithik's 46th birthday, his mother Pinkie Roshan saluted his immense courage and shared never-seen-before pictures from his brain surgery.

In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed that before Hrithik was wheeled into the operation theatre, she was "almost fainting" with worry. However, he remained calm and unfazed and reassured her with a wink and smile that all would be well.

As the 2013 surgery proved to be a successful one, the actor returned to the screen and gave several hits across the decade including 'Kaabil', 'Super 30 and 'War' among others.



During a recent interaction with fitness trainer Kris Gethin on his podcast, the actor, along with talking about body transformation, mental health and more, revealed that he wasn't feeling good while shooting for 'War' and that he was on the verge of depression.

"I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready," Hrithik told Kris.

He added, "After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn't train, wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that's when I knew I needed to make a change in my life."

Apart from this, the handsome actor even had to overcome a stammering problem as a child. Hrithik reportedly fought with his struggle because he was teased and bullied as a student for his stammering issue.

Today, Hrithik is among the highest-paid actors in India and has won several awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

As Hrithik turns another year older, he continues to inspire millions to overcome obstacles in life and be the best versions of themselves. And with films like 'Fighter' and 'Krrish 4' under his belt, the actor's success as a performer is sure to reach new peaks in the near future. (ANI)

