Hrithik Roshan congratulates Super 30 founder Anand Kumar on his Padma Shri win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar is one of the three people from Bihar who will be felicitated with prestigious Padma awards this year.

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday, Padma Awards winners were announced by the Central Government of India. Kumar has been conferred the award in the literature and education category.

The particular news made actor Hrithik Roshan extremely happy.

Congratulating Anand on his Padma Shri win, Hrithik tweeted, "Super news! Ache kaam ka fal humesha acha hi hota hai. Mubarak ho PadmaShri @teacheranand ji."

Super news! acche kaam kaa phl hmeshaa acchaa hii hotaa hai| mubaark ho pdmshrii @teacheranand ji ! https://t.co/tmpXSnoeYi — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2023



Hrithik played the role of Kumar in his film 'Super 30', which was released in 2019. The film is based on the real-life story of Kumar, who coaches a batch of 30 students every year to prep them for the annual IIT entrance exams

On being honoured with Padma Shri, Kumar took to Twitter and thanked the government.

He wrote, "The Government of India has announced to honor me with the Padma Shri, special thanks to you for considering me worthy of this honour. At the same time, heartfelt thanks to all those people who did not leave my side even in the most difficult situations."

Other than Kumar, the two others are Kapildeo Prasad, a weaver from Baswan Bigaha village in Nalanda, and Subhadra Devi, a Mithila artist. (ANI)