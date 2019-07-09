A still from the song 'Question Mark'
A still from the song 'Question Mark'

Hrithik Roshan explains importance of asking questions in 'Question Mark' from 'Super 30'

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:40 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the role of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film 'Super 30', surprised his fans as the actor has lent his voice to the latest track 'Question Mark.'
The two minute and 12 seconds song opens with the actor educating underprivileged children the importance of question mark in academic studies. In the song, Hrithik can be seen rapping the lines at first where he is teaching mathematics to his students by giving references from real-life incidence and locations.
More than anything, the actor is seen consistently singing and teaching the class of 30 students the importance of question mark in life.
Later, in the song, the students can be seen scribbling some formulas on the walls and practicing theories while doing their daily odd jobs. To give a more detailed aspect to the song, everything has been given a special three-dimensional effect which is making the song more interesting.
The actor shared the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Giving a voice to every question quite literally! Had a ball of time not just filming but singing the super fun song. #Super30."
Earlier, the makers released three songs from the film, including 'Jugraafiya', 'Paisa' and 'Basanti No Dance'.
The song has been rendered by Ajay-Atul, who has also composed and produced the song. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Just days to go for his film, the actor is in admiration of his 'class of Super 30.' Ever since the makers of the film has announced the project, Hrithik has been keeping his fans on toes by sharing a glimpse from the film. A few days back, he paid a tribute to the most influential people in his life- his 'Super Teachers'.
Hrithik's upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019 which chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching center attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.
The film, which also stars Mrinal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles, is set to hit the theatres on July 12. (ANI)

