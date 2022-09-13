Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude as fans shower love on 'Vikram Vedha' trailer

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to all his fans for showing a massive response to the 'Vikram Vedha' trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a video, which he captioned, "To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer."



In the video, the 'Krrish' actor shared glimpses from the trailer launch event.

Hrithik Roshan fans attended the film's trailer launch in Mumbai and expressed their support and love in full strength during the fan meet-and-greet. There were cheers, screams, hooting and love for their favourite Hrithik.

Soon after the film's trailer was out, Hrithik's evil bearded look gathered all the eyeballs.

Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of the most versatile Indian actors who deliver a visual treat to his audience with each of his film releases.

This was no different for 'Vikram Vedha', with the audience hailing Hrithik as Vedha ever since the teaser & posters of the film were launched.

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

'Vikram Vedha' is also special for the 'War' actor, as it's the 25th film of his career.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022, and the makers will soon be unveiling the official trailer. (ANI)