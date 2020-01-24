Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards his personal team

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Extending gratitude towards his team members, Bollywood's heart-throb Hrithik Roshan on Friday dropped a picture with them.

The actor took to Instagram and uploaded a photo posing in style with his team members including his stylist, gym coach, make-up artist, and personal bodyguard.

"I can see far cause I stand on the shoulders of GIANTS. .Each one a superstar! Thank you for putting the extra in my ordinary, Best team ever," the 46-year old actor captioned the picture.

This year marks the completion of 20 glorious years of the ace actor in Indian cinema.

On the work front, he was last seen in action-drama 'War' which was a massive hit and also became the highest grosser of the year 2019. (ANI)

