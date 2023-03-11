Hrithik Roshan flaunts his drool-worthy body, shares his fitness mantra in Insta post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan is giving major fitness goals with his new Instagram post.

On Saturday, the 'Krrish' star took to the photo-sharing application and dropped a picture of him flexing his biceps.

In the caption, Hrithik shared his health mantra, revealing he has included meditation in his fitness regime.

"When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good.Took this in November 2022.

Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy sounding ones is where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy," he wrote.

He added, "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time , magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."

Hrithik's fitness post has garnered netizens' praises.

"Wow ! U gotta teach me how to meditate n build those muscles," actress Preity Zinta commented.

"Nice!!!!Well done," Hrithik's mom Pinky Roshan commented.

Hrithik's close friend and actor Kunal Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Hrithik built a muscular physique for his role in the upcoming film 'Fighter', which is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India. Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is set to release on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor is also a part of it. (ANI)