Hrithik Roshan gets emotional, puts his heart out on social media

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): One of the most loved celebrities, Hrithik Roshan on Monday literally put out his heart on social media as he got emotional while penning down his take on love.

"How vulnerable we all are," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture he shared of his heart.

He continued writing on how people spend most of their lives on "trying hard" to be loved by someone and added, "Wish we didn't need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time."

The 45-year-old had been separated from his ex-wife Sussane Khan and since then he has remained tight-lipped on his personal life.

Ending the post, Hrithik continued that we forget easily but all are "made of love".



The post came two months after his latest outing 'War' hit big screens and turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and also emerged as the highest grosser of the year.

Not just in India, but the film ruled the box office in North America too where it became the 'Koi Mil Gya' actor's highest grosser.

Featuring an intense rivalry between his character Kabir and Tiger Shroff's character, the action-packed thriller revolves around Tiger's task of killing the former.

The Siddharth Anand directorial was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and opened in theatres on October 2 this year. (ANI)