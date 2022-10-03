Hrithik Roshan gives 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' twist to his Garba performance with Falguni Pathak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan has been actively promoting his latest release 'Vikram Vedha'.

On Sunday, he along with 'Vikram Vedha' directors Gayathri and Pushkar attended a Garba event in Mumbai. They shared the stage with Garba queen Falguni Pathak there and it was no less than a feast for the eyes.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik dropped a video from the event. In the clip, Hrithik is seen performing Garba with Falguni Pathak. He also added a little twist to the performance by doing the signature step of 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

"Navratri ka utsav, Falguni ji ke saath.. Mazza aagaya! Such an infectious energy, crowds full of happy smiles & positivity all around. Thank you for having me. Dher saara pyaar to all of you," he captioned the post.



Hrithik and Falguni Pathak's jugalbandi has won hearts.

"The best combo ever," a social media user commented.

"Hahahha that Ek Pal Ka Jeena twist...amazing," another one wrote.

Speaking of Hrithik's latest release 'Vikram Vedgha', it was released in theatres on September 30. It is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The remake also features Saif Ali Khan.

Reportedly, the film has minted Rs 65 crore worldwide in its first weekend. (ANI)