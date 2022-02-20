Hrithik Roshan grooves to 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): It seems like everyone had a lot of fun at filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's wedding with host Shibani Dandekar.

Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, we can see Hrithik Roshan happily dancing with his friend and choreographer Farah Khan to 'Dil Chahta Hai' song.





The wedding couple also did not leave a chance to shake a leg to the soulful song, sung by none other than Shankar Mahadevan at the gala, which was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala.

Farhan and Shibani who have been dating for almost three years now, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of close friends and family members.



Apart from Hrithik, Farah, and Shankar, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem , and Rhea Chakraborty among others were also present at the low-key function.(ANI)

