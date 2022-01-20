Hrithik Roshan in awe of his mother Pinky Roshan's fitness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan definitely believes in 'never give up' attitude, and her fitness videos are proof of the fact.

On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram and urged people to take proper care of their health and fitness, irrespective of their age. The 'Krishh' star shared the example of his own mother, Pinky Roshan, with an inspiring video of her attempting to regain her strength at the age of 68.





"To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age.A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom," he wrote.

Hrithik added, " I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is working on 'Fighter' film. (ANI)

