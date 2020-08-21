Hrithik Roshan lauds Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Friday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz' and urged people to watch the film.

"Watched #KhudaHaafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it," wrote the 46-year-old star as he posted a video on Twitter. The actor also announced that he will be going live on his Instagram handle along with Vidyut Jammwal on August 22, Saturday 4 pm and chat about the film and more.

In the video, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor said, "I have been binging on all things entertaining these days, and I wanted to share about a film that I just saw - 'Khuda Haafiz,' and it is on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP."

Sharing about the things that had kept the actor hooked, he said, "There are many things about the movie that had kept me hooked, but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is.. you have to add 'Khuda Haafiz' on your watch list."



Roshan also shared his wish to congratulate the team of the film live and said, "I really wish I could have congratulated the team of this film live, but I think we all have to adapt to the new normals... so it is going to be Insta Live. I would love to chat about this film and its scenes and songs and all those things that I pretty loved about the film."

The 'Krissh' actor then invited Jammwal to indulge in a virtual chat and also told the fans to join in.

"@VidyutJammwalI'm waiting to know more about the film and you, hope you're up for the InstaLIVE! Let's do this. See you Saturday at 4 pm! @DisneyplusHSVIP," wrote Hrithik in the caption to the video message.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. 'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

