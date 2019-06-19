Hrithik Roshan (image courtesy:Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.
"A beautiful story of self-discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self-discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and a half with Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani1/2)," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote about the immense love and appreciation he received from the people. "It blessed me with the overwhelming love of my audience. Here's to #15yearsOfLakshya, a film that will always be very special :) (2/2)," Hrithik wrote.

The story of the Indian romantic war drama revolves around Karan Shergill (essayed by Hrithik) who has no goals for his future and gets guided by her girlfriend and a journalist Romila Dutta (essayed by Preity Zinta). Later, Karan joins the Indian army and becomes focused, disciplined officer cadet and eventually commissions into the Indian Army.
The film directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, late Om Puri in pivotal roles.
In his next flick 'Super 30,' Hrithik is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar. The film is based on Kumar's famous educational programme 'Super 30'.
Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm.
However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher's attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12. (ANI)

