Hrithik Roshan pens note of encouragement to foundation working for specially-abled community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Megastar Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday penned a message of encouragement for a foundation that organized a fundraiser event to help the visually impaired and the specially-abled community.

"Udan Foundation celebrates imperfections & the relentless spirit of human beings. A live example that shows rising above your setbacks only sets you apart. My best wishes, love, and respect to the participants," wrote the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star on Twitter.





The Foundation works towards empowering the visually impaired and creating a unified program for physically challenged and professional visually impaired artists in order to bring out their talent, making them independent and helping them earn their livelihood.

In the year 2017, Hrithik essayed a phenomenal performance in 'Kaabil', as a visually impaired man, Rohan Bhatnagar.

Since then, the actor has become even more aware of how this specially-abled community leads their life, bring out their different talents, and keep a more positive outlook in life.

It is because of his personal interaction with them that the 'War' actor has a special place for them in his heart and he leaves no chance to support them.

A couple of years ago, Hrithik even posed for a shoot done by a visually impaired photographer, Charles Neves Rao on the occasion of World Photography Day. (ANI)

