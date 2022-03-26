Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad exchange affectionate messages while missing each other

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan seems to be missing his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, as seen from their recent exchange of messages on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Saba, who is part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah, shared glimpses from the soundcheck before their show this evening in Pune.

Hrithik shared her clip on his Story and wrote, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!"





Saba shared this on her Story and replied, "Wish you was here too my cute :) @hrithikroshan."



Dating rumours of the two sparked last month when they were spotted out on a dinner date. A few days later, Saba also joined Roshans for a get-together.

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014. (ANI)

