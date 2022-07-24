Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad return from Europe vacation, walk hand-in-hand at airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Love is in the air! After spending quality time with each other in Europe, lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are back in Mumbai.

On Saturday night, the two were spotted walking hand in hand as they came out of the Mumbai airport.

In the videos shared by paparazzi on social media accounts, Saba Azad and Hrithik are seen talking to each other as they walk holding hands. They were accompanied by Hrithik's son Hrehaan, mother Pinky Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.



Hrithik and Saba's videos have left fans in awe of the couple.

"Aww...they look so good together," a social media user commented.

"The way Saba is looking at Hrithik," another one wrote.



A few days ago, Saba shared a glimpse of her and Hrithik enjoying listening to jazz music in London.

Taking to Instagram, Saba dropped some sneak peeks from her fun eve with the 'Krrish' actor, to which she captioned, "Where the jazz cats at??" followed by a couple of cat emoticons.



The first picture a selfie, in which the couple can be seen holding up their drinks in hand, while Saba could be seen with a smiling face, the 'Kites' actor on the other hand shared a wink pose, wearing his girlfriend's spectacles. In another post, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying some jazz music at a club.



The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'. Meanwhile, on the film front, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

