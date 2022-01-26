Hrithik Roshan shares emotional note as 'Agneepath' remake clocks 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): As the Hrithik Roshan starrer remake of 'Agneepath' clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday, the actor shared a heartfelt note reminiscing the film.

The 'Bang Bang' actor took to his Instagram handle and relived his 'Agneepath' journey once again by sharing a short clip from the film and writing, "10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety and towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan."

Hrithik continued, "My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir and the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career."



The sentimental post from the actor absolutely moved the fans as they all poured their love for Hrithik and the film in the comments section of the post.



Released in 2012 'Agneepath' is a special film as Hrithik was seen getting into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes because the movie was inspired by his 1990 release of the same name.

Today, even after a decade of its release, 'Agneepath' continues to be among the audience's favourite list. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik's future projects, he will soon be seen in highly-anticipated films of the year which include 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

