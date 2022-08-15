Hrithik Roshan shares Independence Day post, refers to India's boundless potential

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated the country's 76th Independence Day and shared his confidence about the country's boundless potential.

The superstar never leaves a chance to mark and celebrate every special day and shared a beautiful note on his social media account on Independence Day.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Super 30' actor dropped a picture that captured India's growth in different sectors.

Celebrating the power, strength and boundless potential of India. From the white, green and blue revolutions to the terrific scientific achievements, technological developments and sport milestones… pic.twitter.com/4t39vdmPJN — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2022



"Celebrating the power, strength and boundless potential of India. From the white, green and blue revolutions to the terrific scientific achievements, technological developments and sports milestones..." he wrote.

He also tweeted, "Our India stands tall with the strength of our relentless defence forces. There's so much and more to love, be proud of and celebrate. Here's to our Independence!! Jai Hind," he added.



The picture showcases the diversity of India from soldiers on the border, scientific achievements like a missile launch, technological development to sports milestones especially indicating the commonwealth games achievements.

Be it his first look from his highly anticipated upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' to the trending on social media with 'Awaiting Roar of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik Roshan has been making a constant buzz for his upcoming film among the audience who are eagerly waiting for its release.

Hrithik will be seen in 'Vikram Vedha' along with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is slated to release on September 30.

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title.

He will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Along with this he also has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty. (ANI)