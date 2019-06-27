Hrithik Roshan shares new still from 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' has released, the actor has been sharing stills from the film to keep the audience on their toes. Hrithik's latest post will give you a sense of the hardships Anand Kumar, his character from the movie, faced during his struggling years.

In the still, everything from his rugged avatar to his outfit to his expressions will catch your attention. And it seems all the more convincing because we know that the film is based on a real-life story of Anand, who actually endured those difficult situations and emerged victorious.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen dressed up as Anand, selling papads outside a bus. In the caption, he reveals why selling papad was an integral part of the character's journey.

"The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar's journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life," he captioned the post.



Hrithik, who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, has been sharing interesting anecdotes about the film regularly.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The movie's trailer released earlier this month. The trailer has all the elements to keep you glued to the screens -- the raw acting prowess of Hrithik, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, and an engaging story.

The highlight of this trailer is undoubtedly Hrithik, who steals the show and leaves you wanting for more. He nails the role of a mathematics teacher and fights against the entitled.

The trailer chronicles the life story of India's mathematician Anand's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Hrithik, who appears in a completely de-glam avatar, nails the regional accent and the raw and rugged look.

The actor is all set to bring the story of Patna-based mathematician and founder of the Super 30 educational programme, Anand, to the big screen. Under the 'Super 30' initiative, Anand trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' at the box office.

The film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year. (ANI)

