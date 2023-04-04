Hrithik Roshan shares pictures with "lady in red", Sussanne Khan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): While leading Bollywood celebs turned out in their super-stylish avatars at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad exuded style while sending out serious couple goals at the event.

For the last few months, Hrithik and Saba have been commenting on each other's social media posts. After attending the Saturday event of the NMACC, Hrithik and Saba posted pictures on Instagram of them flashing smiles for the lenses. One frame showed Hrithik looking at Saba in a manner exuding his feelings for her while Saba's eyes are fixed at the camera. The 'Rocket Boys' star looked vibrant in a red fusion gown while Hrithik chose a black kurta paired with pyjamas for the evening.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "With lady in red." Reacting to his pictures, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan posted a couple of emojis.

Hrithik's friends, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actors Bipasha Basu and Shruti Haasan, also shared emojis on his pictures.

Sharing the same set of pictures, Saba wrote in the caption, "Ro and Sa's night out!!"

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries. (ANI)