Hrithik Roshan shares video with team members, expresses love for food

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account and dropped a video with fans, expressing his love for food.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Super 30' actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the video, Hrithik and his buddies were seen sitting around a table full, enjoying and flaunting their tempting food with the 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' song playing in the background.

On the table, there could be seen several burgers, cups of coffee and different food items.

The 48-year-old actor captioned the video and wrote, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do...Foodies assemble!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently for the release of 'Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. 'Vikram Vedha' is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)