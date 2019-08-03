Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Thank you to Shri @mlkhattar ji and Shri @CaptAbhimanyu for extending your support in our attempt to inspire the youth and propagate the importance of education," the actor tweeted.



The film has already secured a tax-free status in seven states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer, which released on July 12, chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Friday (August 2). (ANI)

