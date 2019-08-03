'Super 30' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
'Super 30' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
"Thank you to Shri @mlkhattar ji and Shri @CaptAbhimanyu for extending your support in our attempt to inspire the youth and propagate the importance of education," the actor tweeted.

The film has already secured a tax-free status in seven states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Hrithik Roshan-starrer, which released on July 12, chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.
Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.
The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Friday (August 2). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More
iocl