'Super 30' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
Hrithik Roshan thanks Maharashtra CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax free

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As Maharashtra cabinet made Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free on Tuesday, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Hrithik Roshan took to twitter and said, "With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for not just appreciating our film Super 30 but also declaring the film Tax Free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour."
[{3303c1ad-9777-40f8-8815-8cdb36a9ffcd:intradmin/rtjtyj_oiOgxaC.JPG}]
The film has already secured a tax-free status in five states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and New Delhi.
The Hrithik Roshan-starrer, which released on July 12, chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.
Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.
The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 127 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Tuesday (July 30). (ANI)

