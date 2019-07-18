VP M Venkaiah Naidu and Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
VP M Venkaiah Naidu and Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan thanks VP Naidu for his 'encouraging words'

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:48 IST

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): After receiving words of encouragement for his latest release 'Super 30' from the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude.
The 45-year-old actor shared a series of pictures from an event in the capital where he was present for the special screening of the film along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and mathematician Anand Kumar.
In one of the photographs, the actor is seen shaking hands with the Vice-President while in the second click he can be seen sitting and watching the film.
"It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity, Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie, " Roshan said in his social media post.


Naidu on Wednesday watched the film and he lauded the efforts of Anand Kumar and praised Hrithik for his performance as well.
He congratulated the makers of the movie 'Super30' for portraying the "dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of scores of bright and talented students," in the film.
"I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children," said after watching the film. The Vice President was joined by Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Anand Kumar in the film.
Naidu also applauded the efforts of Anand for starting the unique coaching centre and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society and for honing their skills by providing training. 'This noble gesture done by him is worthy of emulation by others,' he said.
The film 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:16 IST

Chris Pratt faces backlash for wearing Gadsden flag T-shirt

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt is under fire after he stepped out in a controversial T-shirt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:13 IST

Prosecutors drop sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey

Massachusetts [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prosecutors here on Wednesday dropped charges against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of groping an 18-year-old boy in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:57 IST

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially abled fan painting...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): After Salman Khan posted a video of a specially-abed fan painting his portrait, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone took notice of the video and was all praises for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:52 IST

Woman in infamous R. Kelly tape cooperating with prosecutors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The woman who appeared with singer R. Kelly in the video at the centre of his previous child pornography charges is cooperating with federal investigators on new charges, her lawyer Christopher L. Brown told the New York Times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:38 IST

VP Naidu praises Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super30'

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): "I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand," the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said while praising Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super30'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:36 IST

'Parasite' actor Song Kang-Ho to be honoured with Locarno...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho will be honored at the 2019 Locarno International Film Festival with the excellence award for lifetime achievement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:05 IST

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' song 'Munde Da Character' features Rishi...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' released a new song from the film on Wednesday. Titled 'Munde Da Character', the track features Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Nijar breaking into some killer dance moves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:07 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur posts adorable picture with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:22 IST

Stars grace Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled MSG concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Stars came out for singer Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled Madison Square Garden (MSG) gig on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:11 IST

Has Taylor Swift drama taken a 'toll' on Scooter Braun?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Without a direct mention, music manager Scooter Braun has hinted at how the brawl with singer Taylor Swift has affected him lately.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Wendy Williams shares picture of Lymphedema treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams shared a picture of herself receiving treatment for Lymphedema at a city clinic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

'The War' is the first film to be shot in the Arctic circle!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): 'The War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has become the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Read More
iocl