Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff pull off deadly bike stunt in 'WAR'

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:27 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, who are gearing up for a massive showdown in YRF's visual extravaganza 'WAR', pulled off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence in which the duo was seen crashing through the glass window panes.
The action entertainer will see them performing some death-defying and jaw-dropping stunts.
Director Siddharth Anand in a statement revealed that setting of the bike stunt was so risky and edgy that if one move had gone wrong, both Hrithik and Tiger would have been injured.
"This was an incredibly high-risk scene as my actors could have got severely injured had any single detail not worked perfectly. It's a high-speed bike chase scene that will see Hrithik riding a superbike and Tiger chasing him on foot. It needed Tiger to showcase his parkour prowess to time his jump perfectly so that he crashes into Hrithik and both of them break through glass window panes! On top of that, we conceptualised this beat at a blind spot, a juncture where two lanes meet so both Hrithik and Tiger couldn't time their movement by looking at each other!"
The director added that though several safety measures were taken into consideration while filming the stunt, Hrithik and Tiger managed to pull it off without any glitches.
"Though all safety precautions were in place, the scene definitely needed their focus, their razor-sharp instinct and their trust in each other as actors to pull it off. We were all praying that everything goes as per plan. Hrithik and Tiger have incredible camaraderie and faith in each other and people will see that when they watch this film. They are two of the biggest action heroes of India and there is a reason why they are loved so much because they put their body on the line to entertain audiences. I'm thankful to them for pulling off these risky stunts that has made WAR such a visual spectacle."
The high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in 'Super 30' while Tiger will next feature in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.
'WAR' is slated to hit the theatres on October 2. (ANI)

