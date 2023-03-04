Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have become the netizen's favourites as they keep on sharing mushy posts about each other.

Saba on Saturday took to Instagram to post a picture of herself. What's special about it? The picture was taken by none other than Hrithik Roshan. In the picture, Saba is seen sitting on a couch and checking her phone. Her long hair is kept loose. She has worn a sleeveless top and a white salwar. Saba captioned the post, "Casual late afternoon scroll @hrithikroshan."

There's another angle to this photo session. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote on Saba's picture, "beautiful girl."



Just a few days back, Hrithik and Saba's PDA at Mumbai airport hit the headlines. The couple made it almost official after they walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year.

Saba is quite close to Hrithik's family and shares quality time with them on various occasions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan. (ANI)