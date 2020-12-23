Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' in cinema hall, says 'Cinemas are back & so am I'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a picture of his visit to a movie theatre as he watched superhero-film 'Wonder Woman 1984', following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The 'War' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching the movie, sporting his favourite superhero mask of a similar theme.

In the picture, Roshan is seen seated in the theatre hall where people were seen following social distancing and wearing face masks. He was seen in a brown high neck T-shirt, a dark brown jacket and black pants.

Talking about the safe movie-watching experience, Roshan captioned the post as, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland ."









"#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."



"This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !", added Roshan.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie 'Tenet'. (ANI)

