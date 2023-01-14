Hrithik Roshan's brother Abhishek Sharma from 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' looks like this after 23 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): As Rakesh Roshan's directorial 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' turned 23 today, actor Abhishek Sharma, who played Hrithik Roshan's brother in this iconic film, got nostalgic and penned a sweet note to mark this occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Sharma shared a still from the movie and a current picture of himself along with a note.

The note read, "Its been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie a learning which i have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me ..."

He thanked filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik for the support and opportunity.

"Thank you @rakesh_roshan9 uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion... Thank you @hrithikroshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day ... i have had a better childhood cause of this journey," Abhishek added.

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' had marked the debut of Hrithik and Ameesha Patel. The romantic action film released in 2000 and was a major blockbuster.

The blockbuster film revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj.

Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

It's been 23 years since 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was released and to date, Rakesh Roshan's directorial is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and songs. (ANI)