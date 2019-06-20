Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

Hrithik Roshan's family assaulting Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday made some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family and accused them of physically assaulting his sister Sunania for being in love with a Muslim. Rangoli also claimed that Sunaina has sought Kangana's help in the matter.
In a series of tweets, she also added that Hrithik is trying to put his sister behind the bars.
"Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd)," her tweet read.

In the second tweet, Rangoli wrote, "Contd)... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her... (contd),"

She further added that Kangana has blocked Sunaina as the actor doesn't know how to help.
"(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully, this will scare Roshans and they back off."

A user, however, didn't find coherence in Rangoli's claims and said that Sunaina is capable of helping herself by reaching out to the cops.
"Sunaina can help herself by calling the police and seeking protection from another friend. Kangana has suffered too much at the hands of that family too," wrote the user.

Responding to the tweet, Rangoli wrote that Roshans are capable of harming anyone, even her sister Kangana. "I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure...(contd)," the tweet read.
Continuing in the second tweet, she wrote, "(contd)...and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn't harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it's my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana's request, so Roshans know they are being watched now."

A few days back, Rangoli slammed Sunaina in a series of tweets where she wrote about how Sunaina constantly messages the two sisters apologising for not standing up for them while her brother Hrithik accused Kangana of suffering from bipolar disease. (ANI)

