Hrithik Roshan along with his grandfather J Om Prakash (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and filmmaker J Om Prakash dies at 93

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood today woke up to yet another sad news that Indian filmmaker and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan while mourning over the loss shared the news on his Twitter handle. "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning ... a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul."

The body of the filmmaker was taken for the last rights where Hrithik along with his father Rakesh Roshan was seen leading the procession for the rituals.

The actor who is very close to his grandfather had shared some endearing pictures with his Nana on Twitter in July during the promotions of his latest release 'Super 30.' The actor who called his grandfather his "super teacher" wrote, "My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."
The ace filmmaker and producer was known for films like 'Aas Ka Panchhi,' 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke,' 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela,' 'Aankhon Aankhon Mein' 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Aap Ki Kasam.'
He was also elected as the President of the Film Federation of India and served for the year 1995-1996. (ANI)

