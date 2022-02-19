Hrithik Roshan's mother describes Farhan-Shibani's 'surreal' marriage ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani.

Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents -- Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Pinkie shared a selfie of herself, dressed in an orange and ivory suit.



Describing the wedding, she wrote, "It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient .......God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar. congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!"



Videos and pictures of the ceremony have been doing rounds on social media, including a clip of the couple, shaking a leg with the guests.

In the video, Hrithik, dressed in a white kurta and light pink jacket, can be seen grooving to the 'Dil Chahta Hai' title song with Farah.

For the wedding, the couple dressed in black-and-red outfits.

Farhan looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bow tie and matching shades. The bride went for a breezy red-and-pink fitted gown with a red veil. She opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.


