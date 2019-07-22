Poster of 'Super 30', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Super 30', Image courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' hits a century, mints Rs. 100.58 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:23 IST

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and entered the Rs. 100 club in 10 days of its run.
The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 100.58 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.
He noted that the film is performing well despite facing tough competition from local and Hollywood movies. According to Adarsh, the film's numbers saw a major growth on Saturday and Sunday.

The film saw a decent opening on its first Friday, minting Rs 11.83 crore. It witnessed an increase on Saturday, earning Rs 18.19 crore. On Sunday, the movie saw a slight growth and raked in Rs 20.74 crore, thus crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.
The film's numbers saw a major drop on Monday, earning only Rs 6.92 crore and recorded similar figures on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs 6.39 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively. The film witnessed a further decline on Thursday and minted Rs 5.62 core, taking its grand total to Rs 75.85 crore.
The second Friday recorded even smaller numbers, minting Rs. 4.52 crore. However, the film saw a major growth on its second Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs. 8.53 crore and Rs. 11.68 crore respectively, thus entering the Rs. 100 crore club.
'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.
Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.
'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' at the box office.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' had the theatres on July 12. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:53 IST

KJ Apa, Britt Robertson get cozy at Comic-Con party

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): New romance brewing? 'Riverdale' fame actor KJ Apa was seen getting cozy and showing some PDA with 'The Longest Ride' actor Britt Robertson at Comic-Con party in San Diego over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:46 IST

Miranda Lambert spends quality time with husband Brendan...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and newlywed Miranda Lambert is enjoying her time with husband Brendan McLoughlin on a short trip to Lake Tahoe in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:35 IST

B-Town praises ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement. Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:58 IST

Nicole Kidman "would love" to do season 3 of 'Big Little Lies'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): The second season of 'Big Little Lies' came to an end today and while fans are reeling over the conclusion of the Emmy-winning HBO show, actor Nicole Kidman recently hinted at a possibility of a season three.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale leaves fans emotional

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama 'Big Little Lies' came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans delighted and divided over how the show concluded.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:54 IST

Lili Reinhart says filming 'Riverdale', 'Hustlers'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actress Lili Reinhart on Sunday spoke about what it felt like to film 'Riverdale' and 'Hustlers' at the same time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan chills on yacht in Maldives

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Looks like actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a great time vacationing in Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:32 IST

Cardi B gets husband name inked on back of her thigh

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B knows how to shower love on her husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus! She got her husband's popular name, Offset, tattooed on her leg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:24 IST

'The Lion King' records massive box-office opening, crosses 50...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office with a stunning box-office collection in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Marvel's 'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu campaigned for superhero role...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu, who will play the lead role in Marvel's very first Asian superhero film 'Shang Chi', quite literally campaigned himself into the cinematic universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:40 IST

Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:09 IST

Camila Cabello speaks about her struggle with anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): We all suffer from anxiety and stars are no stranger to it. Opening up about how she overcame anxiety, singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello, shared an inspiring post.

Read More
iocl