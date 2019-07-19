'Super 30' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
'Super 30' poster, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' made tax free in Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:41 IST

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.
Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.
"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30," Gehlot tweeted.

The film, which released on July 12, chronicles the story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician, who embarks on a journey of teaching underprivileged children in his own institute after having taught rich children in a top coaching centre.
Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.
The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:52 IST

'Transparent' co-stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker tie knot

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Bradley Whitford got married to his 'Transparent' costar Amy Landecker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:44 IST

Here's how Nick Jonas wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated her 37th birthday today, wishes poured in for the actor from tinsel town celebrities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:46 IST

Maisie Williams spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Is licking hands the new holding hands? 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams was spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand while taking a stroll on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:48 IST

Meghan Markle struggling with intensity of spotlight: Source

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): While being an actress, Meghan Markle might not be new to constantly being under the public eye, but her new royal status has made it difficult to manage the limelight, even for her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Long-time lovers Nick Bateman, Maria Corrigan now husband and wife!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): After being together for more than a decade, Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan officially exchanged wows on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Assam floods: Don't tweet, donate says Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Floods triggered by incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Assam, claiming the lives of 37 people, and actor Akshay Kumar has an important message for the people of the nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:25 IST

Parineeti, Sidharth here to weave magic of love with 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan'

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan' from the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:41 IST

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for 'objectionable' videos

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai's Cyber Crime Police on Thursday for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" videos "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among public at large".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:24 IST

Wells Adams stood by Sarah Hyland all through

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who announced her engagement with Wells Adams "couldn't be happier" as he was the one who stood by the actor all through her health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'The Little Mermaid' are in early negotiations to cast Javier Bardem in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is named

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple announced recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 37

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, several tinsel town celebrities took to social media to wish the 'Desi girl' a happy birthday.

Read More
iocl