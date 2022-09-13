Hrithik, Saif's 'Vikram Vedha' makers talk about official adaptation of 'Vikram Betaal tales'

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The trailer of bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' gathered a massive response from the netizens.

Helmed by the director duo Pushkar- Gayatri, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.



Talking about the modern-day adaptation of 'Vikram Betaal tales', director Pushkar Gayatri said, "The core of Vikram Vedha's story is inspired by the famous folklore of 'Vikram Betaal'. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had. The treatment of the film draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face off, they are at a crossroads of a puzzling situation. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of our film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha. In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop."

The trailer of 'Vikram Vedha' garnered incredible love and appreciation amongst the screaming and whistling fans from across cities and on social media.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film 'Fighter', alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be also seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. (ANI)

