Picture from 'Super 30', Image Courtesy Instagram
Picture from 'Super 30', Image Courtesy Instagram

Hrithik shares snap from 'Super 30' set

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:48 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 7 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared a snap from his upcoming film 'Super 30' on Friday.
While sharing the picture on social media, the 'Bang Bang' actor revealed about his learning from the film. "The character was of a teacher, but on this set, I was a student. This is my #Super30. I learned a lot from his penance, temperament and enthusiasm," he wrote.

In the picture, he can be seen posing with his 30 students from the film. He is seen sporting a dark blue short kurta paired with brown pants along with the full-bearded look.
In the movie, Hrithik is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme 'Super 30'.
Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute.
The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm.
However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher's attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.
The film will hit the theatres on July 12. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:34 IST

Sophie Turner yet to watch the finale episode of GoT

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Sophie Turner revealed that she hasn't seen the last episode of 'Game of Thrones' yet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:23 IST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reveal why they chose Vegas to tie knot

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who tied the knot a few months ago answered the most pressing question about their marriage - why did they choose Vegas to exchange the vows.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:04 IST

Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the...

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:49 IST

TV actor Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to TV actor Karan Oberoi in a rape case filed against him in May this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:22 IST

Post split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt focusing on himself

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): Post an all-consuming divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is focusing on himself.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:19 IST

Ed Sheeran shares throwback picture to announce homecoming

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the news of his homecoming by sharing a throwback photo from his early days of performing in his hometown, Ipswich.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Karan Johar to produce horror film

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): After treating the audience with one romantic film after another over the years, Karan Johar is now trying his hands on a horror project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:27 IST

Sophie Turner blames GoT coffee cup on 'lazy' Kit Harington

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): While the infamous coffee cup that appeared in 'Game of Thrones' has been digitally removed from the scene, the question remains - who was responsible for it? Sophie Turner says it was Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:43 IST

'It' star Bill Skarsgard to feature in true crime drama 'Gilded Rage'

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard, well known for his performance as the clown in 2017 'It' will feature in the upcoming true-crime Drama 'Gilded Rage'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:32 IST

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' to release in December 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): It is happening! Tom Holland's upcoming video game adaptation film 'Uncharted' is all set to hit the big screens in December 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:25 IST

Grammy Award winning singer Dr John passes away at 77

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Six-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, popularly known as Dr John, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 77.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:21 IST

Randeep Hooda wraps up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Marking a wrap for his next with Imtiaz Ali, actor Randeep Hooda shared a message for the 'Tamasha' director.

Read More
iocl