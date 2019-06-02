Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan, image courtesy, Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan, image courtesy, Instagram

Hrithik's fanboy moment, meeting Jackie Chan in China

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 16:19 IST

New Delhi (India), June 1 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is currently in China for the premiere of his film 'Kaabil', is on cloud nine after meeting Jackie Chan on Friday.
And it looks like the 45-year-old actor had his fanboy moment. "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired," Hrithik wrote on Instagram, while sharing a picture with the international cinema icon.


In one photograph, Hrithik is seen holding on to a book, sporting a casual look with a black t-shirt and jeans and completing the look with a hat. Jackie is capturing hearts in a white t-shirt and black pants.
In another picture, the two stars have posed with panda soft toys.
The 'Fiza' actor also posted a picture as Instagram story where he called a "12-year-old kid" who gets crazy after meeting his favourite personality. Earlier on Friday, Hrithik shared a poster of Kaabil, thanking his fans in India and China for their support.
"He's probably wondering why I'm so happy.KAABIL in CHINA. Ground zero. ( as you can tell ) .Just landed in Beijing. Feels like the start all over again. Thank you to all my fans in India and China and everywhere else for making this incredible experience happen! Love you all so much! .And congratulations team KAABIL !! Xiexie ni de ai CHINA," he wrote.
Hritik's co-actor in the film, Yami Gautam, will soon join the actor in China before the release of the film on June 5.
'Kaabil' follows the story of a visually impaired couple Supriya and Rohan living happily. Their lives take an intense turn when Supriya is raped by some men having strong political connections.
After Supriya is unable to handle what happened to her, she commits suicide. Rohan vows to take revenge from the culprits.

The film which was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, had hit the theatres on January 25, 2017, in India. (ANI)

