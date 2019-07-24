Hrithik's 'Super 30' tax-free in Delhi

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Wesley Snipes tells fans to 'chillaaxx' on Mahershala Ali's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to "chillaaxx" as he opened up about what he feels about Mahershala Ali playing the titular character in 'Blade' reboot, the role which once belonged to him.