Huma Quereshi manifests her 'best life' in recent pictures

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Huma Quereshi was seen in a funny mood as she took to social media and shared some lively pictures of herself, urging everyone to manifest their 'best life.

"Manifest your best life. And while the Universe does its magic... continue to be a goofball... PS - no scooters or flowers were harmed during the making of this post." captioned the 'Ishqiya' actor on Instagram.

In the first picture, Huma happened to strike a pose with a shiny red-coloured scooter. She looked quite tomboyish with her olive-hued cap and matching light-green gym wear. Huma paired her attire with a grey jacket and white sneakers. The actor accessorized her look by sporting small-studded gold earrings and a simple black watch.

[{3f14d84c-cd89-44ee-8f28-531841b58abb:intradmin/huma_1.JPG}]

In the next picture, Huma gave off a fun-loving vibe as she pretended to ride the scooter with one leg on the vehicle and another high up in the air. She seemed to be enjoying herself dearly.



[{5b3cbeac-1da1-4acc-bddb-dd45e382fb2d:intradmin/huma_2.JPG}]

Huma in her third picture clicked a photo with a bouquet of flowers in her hand, held up high, flashing a wide smile. She seemed to be in a jovial mood in the picture.

[{e5026bc5-7cba-442d-a8b7-767c03c4e165:intradmin/huma_3.JPG}]

Meanwhile, on the film front, Huma will be next seen in a new film titled 'Tarla', where she would feature in the role of India's famous chef Tarla Dalal. 'Tarla' is being directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Huma Quershi was last seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actor was even felicitated with the 'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' award for being one of the women achievers. Women achievers from various fields were presented with this award on the eve of International Women's Day this year. (ANI)

