Huma Qureshi gearing up for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.'

The actor was recently found prepping up for the flick which will be directed by Zack Snyder and stars American actor-wrestler, Dave Bautista.

She shared a video on Instagram, where Huma can be seen practising with yellow ear muffs on. Sporting a denim shirt she wrote alongside the video, "On Target #practise #shooting #pistol #fireaway #cantbetamed #AOTD Learning new life skills just in case I bump into some zombies.

"

Principal photography of the film is set to begin later this year.

Shay Hatten and Snyder are writing the screenplay for the upcoming film which revolves around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder made his directorial debut with 'Dawn of the Dead' about 15 years ago. The film was a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 movie and starred Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and Mekhi Phifer. It grossed USD 102 million worldwide on a USD 25 million budget.

It led to Snyder and Joby Harold writing a sequel for 'Dawn of the Dead', but ultimately got scrubbed in 2012. 'Army of the Dead' is not a sequel to 'Dawn of the Dead'. (ANI)