Humbled, increases my sense of responsibility: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Article 15' success

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:36 IST

Kangana challenges media to ban her, says journalists are 'cheap...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Reacting to the controversy sparked after her recent spat with a journalist at a press event, Kangana Ranaut, in a video shared on Thursday, accused journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.