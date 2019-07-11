Ayushmann Khurrana, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Humbled, increases my sense of responsibility: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Article 15' success

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:59 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): With the success of five back-to-back five hits, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he is in the business of good cinema!
The 34-year old has always chosen scripts wisely and focused on films with a social message. With the success of 'Article 15', the actor says he is "humbled" and believes that it has increased his "sense of responsibility."
"I'm truly humbled with the response that Article 15 has been getting. It's a brave, bold film intended at starting a social conversation and I'm glad that it is doing so well."
He added, "Five back to back hits only increases my sense of responsibility in giving people better content that stands out."
Tad slow, but the film estimated to have grossed Rs. 50 crore in India and Ayushmann feels 'great' collaborating with some 'finest filmmakers', one of which, he adds, is Anubhav Sinha.
"I thank my director Anubhav Sinha for making me a part of his vision. I'm currently being challenged creatively by film-makers and its great collaborating with some of the finest film-makers of our country," the actor said.
Prior to 'Article 15', the 'Vicky Donor' star earned praises for 'Andhadhun', 'Badhai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Now, the response from 'Article 15' tells him that he is 'on the right track'.
"The success of Article 15 tells me that I'm on the right track and choosing the right films that stand for quality. I have always wanted to tell audiences the best story and entertain them with scripts that I have loved reading."
The actor said that he does films with only one thing in mind that every time the audience watches his films, they should walk out of the theatre and say that they saw a 'good movie'.
He added, "I want to see them entertained and I want them to define me basis the kind of movies I do and stand for."
The film, which garnered immense positive critical responses, however, didn't appeal the Brahman Samaj of India as they filed a petition seeking a direction to stop the screening of 'Article 15'.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition.
The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.
The movie sheds light on caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.
Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.
The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28. (ANI)

