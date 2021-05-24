'Hungama 2' set for OTT release this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Makers of the much-awaited film 'Hungama 2', which is a sequel to the 2003 hit comedy movie 'Hungama', have confirmed that the multi-starrer comedy will release on a major OTT platform this year.

Movie buffs have been on their toes since the announcement of Priyadarshan's directorial 'Hungama 2'.

The film has been making waves with its cast and genre and is among the highly anticipated movies of 2021. The movie will feature Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who will be making her comeback to the big screen in a lead role.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up at the beginning of this year and the comic caper is all set and ready to entertain the audiences.

While the makers were gearing up for a theatrical release this year, the second wave of COVID-19 engulfed the country, because of which most states went into complete lockdown considering the severity of the situation. Many big banner movies postponed the release date of their movies while many resorted to digital release.

Keeping the current situation in mind, the producer of 'Hungama 2', Ratan Jain has confirmed that the much-awaited family entertainer is releasing on an OTT platform this year.

In an official statement, Ratan said, "Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces."

Makers are in final stage talks with one of the top streaming platforms of the country and the film will hit the audiences' home screens soon this year.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2' is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. (ANI)