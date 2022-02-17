I am broken: Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai reacts to actor's demise

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's untimely demise has left his girlfriend Reena Rai heartbroken.

For the unversed, Deep Sidhu passed away on February 15 in a road accident. Reena was in the same car when the mishap occured. As per reports, the airbag in the car saved Reena's life and she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Sonipat.

Mourning the demise of Deep, Reena took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.





"I'm broken I'm dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won't leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me.we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don't leave each other and I'll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates," she wrote.

Reena's post has garnered several comments from social media users.

Sending her strength, a netizen commented, "Please stay strong. We all are with you."

Another one wrote, "So sorry for your loss."

Deep Sidhu and Reena Rai had been together for a couple of years. (ANI)

