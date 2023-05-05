"I am grateful for getting work...": Abhishek Banerjee expresses gratitude on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee turned a year older today and the star has nothing but gratitude in his heart for all the opportunities that he has got in his career.

2023 has been an exceptionally good year for Banerjee and he has delivered some of the most diverse performances of his career. After delivering the role of Jaffa in 'Rana Naidu', he has taken the expectations a notch higher and is all set for even more exceptional opportunities that are coming his way.



To express gratitude, he said, "This year I will be spending some quiet time with my family and close friends to celebrate the day. I have lots to thank for this year-- for getting the right kind of work and opportunities that I have been wanting to do since the beginning of my career. I am truly grateful for getting to work with the best of the best industries, which is so fulfilling for me as an actor. I couldn't be more elated with Bhediya 2, Stree 2, Rana Naidu 2 along with many other interesting projects coming up. Just want to use this day to thank the universe for everything".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen playing his popular character in upcoming films from the franchise of 'Stree', 'Rana Naidu' and 'Bhediya'. He will also be seen in 'Stree 2', 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Apruva'.

In 'Section 84' he will be sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will also see Diana Penty in a pivotal role. (ANI)

