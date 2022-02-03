'I am incomplete without you', writes Arjun Kapoor on his mother's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is feeling emotional on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's 58th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun penned a long post in which he expressed how much he misses his mother.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you and @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature and having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side..."



He further wrote that he hopes to make her proud.



"I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you, Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son," he added.

He also shared a picture on his Instagram Story, in which he is a little toddler, happily playing with his mom.

He wrote, "Someday soon we will smile together again...We will be happy and I'll be your child and nothing else."



Arjun's mother succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'. (ANI)

