I can never do life without you: Genelia to her husband Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Riteish Deshmukh's 43rd birthday, his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh poured her heart out to him.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia penned a lengthy post in which she opened up about what Riteish means to her.

"Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..I'm so glad for me that one will always be you...Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you," she wrote.





Genelia described Riteish as the most "amazing" and "selfless" man.

"You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there's nothing I would change about lives.. Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd. May all your dreams come true. Love, Your Cheerleader for life," she added.

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl. (ANI)

