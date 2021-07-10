I can't wait for him to see '83', says Tahir Raj Bhasin on Sunil Gavaskar's 72nd birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming movie '83', seems quite eager to get the batting maestro's feedback on his performance in the film.

Today, on the occasion of the ace cricketer's 72nd birthday, Tahir said it was an honour to essay the sensational batting wizard for the big screen.

Tahir said, "I can't wait for Sunil Gavaskar to see 83 and watch my performance in the film. It's a huge honour to play a legend like him on screen and I hope I have done enough. I'm excited as well as nervous because I want to see his reaction while being next to him."

He added, "Sunil Gavaskar is not just an icon, he is an institution and my on-screen act is a huge salute to everything that he has done for our country and Indian cricket."



Tahir also wished the star a happy birthday on his Instagram Story.



Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' will feature actor Ranveer Singh playing the lead role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and others.

Apart from '83', Tahir will be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' where he will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu for the first time.

He will also feature in 'Bulbul Tarang' opposite Sonakshi Sinha and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Sweta Tripathi. (ANI)

