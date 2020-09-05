I could not ask for a better teacher than my family: Vaani Kapoor on Teacher's Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): For Vaani Kapoor, her entire family is her best teacher!

On Teacher's Day, Kapoor, who is currently in Scotland for 'Bell-Bottom', gave credits to her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra for invaluable life lessons.

Talking about her family's support, the 32-year-old actor said: "My family wears multiple hats like second nature and have always supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They've guided me, steered me towards my goals remaining unflinching and uncompromising in our value system."

The 'Befikre' actor noted that she "couldn't ask for a better teacher" and is grateful to her family to have taught her the "right lessons in life".

On the work front, the actor is shooting for her upcoming project 'Bell Bottom', in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. The principal shooting of the upcoming espionage thriller began in the United Kingdom on August 21.

Besides 'Bell Bottom', she has also been roped opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana for an upcoming untitled love story. (ANI)





